Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Acquires $10,460.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 2,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Pardeep Nijhawan bought 5,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

EDSA opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

