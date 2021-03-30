EFFORCE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.58 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $134.76 million and $10.58 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One EFFORCE token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EFFORCE Token Profile

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,118,990 tokens. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

