eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head to Head Contrast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 3.88 $7.21 million $0.24 37.88 Opera $334.86 million 3.66 $57.90 million $0.55 18.67

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eGain and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.02%. Opera has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Opera.

Volatility and Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64% Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10%

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

