EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 73.58 ($0.96) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12-month low of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.88 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £334.77 million and a P/E ratio of 50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

