EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 73.58 ($0.96) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12-month low of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.88 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £334.77 million and a P/E ratio of 50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About EKF Diagnostics
Read More: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.