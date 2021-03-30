Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 231.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. 101,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

