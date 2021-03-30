ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

