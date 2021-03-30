Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 419,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,738. Engie has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.