Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 15,060 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

