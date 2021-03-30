Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5,187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

BZUN opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

