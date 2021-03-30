Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 11,741 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

