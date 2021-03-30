Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,519 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

