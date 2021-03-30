Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$639.91 million and a PE ratio of -85.92. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

