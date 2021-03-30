ESBC Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $687,501.39 and approximately $54,304.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,937,020 coins and its circulating supply is 26,657,686 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

