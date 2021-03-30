Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMBL. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

