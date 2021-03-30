Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 3.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

