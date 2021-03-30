ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

BLKB stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

