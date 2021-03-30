ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAK. Wedbush raised their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

