ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

