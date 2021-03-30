ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

