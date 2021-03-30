ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $140,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

