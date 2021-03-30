Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $917.62 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $917.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $12.87 or 0.00021797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.28 or 0.03117296 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

