EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.81 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and $12,019.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00679680 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,160,141,601 coins and its circulating supply is 6,160,142,256 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

