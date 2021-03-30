EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. EVCI Career Colleges has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.