EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. EVCI Career Colleges has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
