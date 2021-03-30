Evonik Industries’ (EVK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.83 ($33.92).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

