ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 41,700 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 452,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

