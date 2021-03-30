ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

