ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 75,079 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

