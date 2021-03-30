ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

