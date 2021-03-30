ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.33 Million in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Lumos Pharma Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.