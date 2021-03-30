ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Eastman Kodak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

