Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,089,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,308,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up about 1.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

