Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. 1,960,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.