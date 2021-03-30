Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $46.64 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $46,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 93,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,146. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

