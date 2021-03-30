Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $74.95 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198,300 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $74,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. 27,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,839. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

