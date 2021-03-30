Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $217.61. 2,292,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

