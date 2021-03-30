Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 261,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -582.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

