Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $543.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

FICO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 189,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,145. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,517,228. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.