Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 262.1% in March

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 262.1% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

