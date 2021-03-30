Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49. 242,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,180,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,517,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

