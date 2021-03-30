F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Purchases 937 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £7,449.15 ($9,732.36).

Shares of LON FCIT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 802 ($10.48). 651,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,826. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 535.09 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 782.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 754.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.