Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 14,054 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

