Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 14,597 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

