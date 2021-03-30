Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

