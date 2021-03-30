Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $69,087,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $7,612,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,701,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $250.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

