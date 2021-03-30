Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,122 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INT opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

