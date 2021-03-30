Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $17,955,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,366,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.