Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 6,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,944,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

