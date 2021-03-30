Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.4%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 6,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,944,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit