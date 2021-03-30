Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:FNF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 1,567,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,573. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
