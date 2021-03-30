Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 1,567,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,573. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.