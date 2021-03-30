Financial Architects Inc Has $5.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.12. 79,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $148.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

