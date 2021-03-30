Financial Architects Inc Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.